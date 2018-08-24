The Maple Leaf Cup

The third annual Maple Leaf Cup ﬂoral design competition was held on March 23 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, at the Edmonton Home & Garden Show. This year, there were 20 competitors from across Canada competing for the huge opportunity to represent Canada at the FTD/Interflora/Fleurop World Cup in March 2019 at the Philadelphia Flower Show. The winner is generously sponsored by FTD to represent Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE COMPETITION

This year’s Maple Leaf Cup comprised three categories. The participants were not informed about the categories until one hour prior to the competition time. The categories’ were a “Topical Nouveau” piece for the grand opening of a Hawaiian resort; a hand-tied bouquet and a ﬂoral necklace. The designers were given three hours to create all their pieces. Flowers for these amazing pieces were provided by the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association (HFNA), United Flower Growers, Simpson’s Greens & Floral Distributors, Florists Supply Ltd., MiaFlora Farms and Premium Flowers.

With supplies sponsored by Smithers-Oasis, Accent Décor and Odyssey Product Imports, the competitors knocked it out of the park with their creativity and ﬂair. They truly did not make the judge’s job easy. HFNA sent Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD, EMC, and Lovingly LLC sent Neville MacKay, CAFA, PFCI, to judge each piece and determine who is going to represent Canada. Nearly 57,000 people got to see the artistry of ﬂowers. Aniko Kovacs, AIFD, EMC, from Vancouver, British Columbia, placed third, and Lea Romanowski, CAFA, CAFD, AIFD, of Calgary, Alberta, took second place. But in the end, J. Paul Jaras, AIFD, of Kamloops, British Columbia, will be heading to Philadelphia to represent his beloved country. We all feel we will be well represented with Paul at the helm.