The Future of Floret Dahlias

The last year and a half has been one of tremendous change and growth here at Floret. It is only after compiling a list of major projects that we’ve tackled that I can truly wrap my head around it all. We offered our last on-farm workshop (for now, at least). We offered our very first online workshop . We expanded our product line . We switched to a new online shop platform. We expanded our team. We bought the farm next door . We started a massive renovation on the barn that will become our new shipping area. We launched a best selling book …and then started writing a second book… We’ve done A LOT. Each one of these projects was a ton of work. But the fact that we did them all within such a short period of time is nothing short of miraculous. Now that we’ve caught our breath, we’re reevaluating what lights us up and what we want to focus our collective energy on as we move forward. One of the biggest topics of discussion has been dahlias. As you know, dahlias are one of our favorite crops, but they come with a very specific set of challenges, including highly skilled labor for dividing tubers, proper storage conditions, a large storage facility, and a expanded shipping team to get tubers out the door in a timely manner. In an effort to improve the process for our customers and our crew, we have decided to push pause on tuber sales this autumn. I know this will undoubtedly disappoint a lot of people. And I know that the demand for dahlias is tremendous. Since we started offering them a few years ago we have consistently sold out in less than a day. Even after quadrupling our offerings this past year, we still sold out within 24 hours. Dahlia mania is a real thing! We are committed to making the experience of sourcing and growing these treasured varieties better than it’s ever been before. But the only way to do that is by pushing pause and taking the time to figure out a better way. I’d love your thoughts and ideas. Floret fans have always been so generous in sharing their feedback whenever we’ve needed help. For example, your ideas were instrumental in shaping the outline for Cut Flower Garden and Book #2 which is currently in the works. Through reader surveys, we were also able to develop the content for our educational programs, including the Floret Online Workshop. I so value your thoughts and opinions and would absolutely love it if you would take a few minutes and share them regarding dahlias. Thanks in advance for your thoughtful feedback and for your continued support as our little flower farm grows. I am so grateful for all that you share.

