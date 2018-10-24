FLORISTS’ REVIEW cordially invites the floral design community to take part in the next exciting installment of “The American Floral Trends Forecast 2018- 2019” report’s “Parties and Events” addendum. The four leading trends identified at the beginning of the year as “Hanami,” “Crescendo,” “Kaleidoscope” and “Wildroot” not only will be seen in numerous awe-inspiring applications for social gatherings but they also will further exemplify the true staying power of floral trends when executed in alignment to color palette, key botanicals and associated design elements. This is and continues to be a living and breathing report for designers at all levels who aspire to design and create with a real-time perspective on what’s new and a wondering eye for what’s next!

J. White, AIFD, leads an incredible team of nationally and internationally recognized industry experts and innovators who represent a broad cross-section of the United States and Mexico and a diverse approach to design styles and interpretations. You may already know them from high-profile events, YouTube videos, international competitions, social media, nationally televised parades and recently published books. If not, you soon will as this select group of floral design leaders share their individual take on each trend as it applies to parties and events.

Designs by: Elena Damy; Mandy Majerik, AIFD, PFCI; Sean de Freitas; Holly Heider Chapple; Kiana Underwood; Bill Schaffer, AIFD, AAF, PFCI; and Kristine Kratt, AIFD, PFCI. Collectively, their inspiring compositions ignite so many creative possibilities for transforming party and event atmospheres into unforgettable occasions. Where the “Christmas Applications” narrative was explored in our July issue, we now shift gears with the continuation of the trends as they relate to and elevate the best of the best in parties and events.

Opulence on Point

“Take your breath away’” party and event moments go hand in hand with “Hanami”-inspired designs and décor. Remembering that the trend blossomed from a beloved and time-honored Japanese tradition of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers, its tenets of appreciation and admiration lend themselves effortlessly when focused on special occasion styling. The luxurious and couture feel of the trend as seen in previous holiday and wedding iterations is rich in detail and texture in addition to being full of opulent possibilities.

Floral design compositions and treatments guided by “Hanami” aesthetics invite a color play that emphasizes “Carnation Red,” “Maroon,” “Peony,” “Hunter Green,” “Coral” and “Pacific Blue.” Intricate brocade and jeweled accents can be utilized as enhancements and spark ideas that range from layering table linens to curating gold metallic-finished fans into high-style centerpieces.

Gorgeous lush and exotic compositions seen herein reflect greater color contrast in fuchsia to purple blooming gradations, as early evening light casts changes, allowing warm candlelight to bounce against nightfall’s cool blue hues. Further down, high and low centerpieces of velvety red roses, orchids, tulips and hanging Amaranthus articulate a dynamic sense of refinement in well-appointed designs. The tall gold centerpiece offers an interpretation melding East and West aesthetics with a reimagined and modern take on a fan, sharing the spotlight with stunning roses and Mokara orchids.

Garden roses (Rosa spp.), Mokara orchids (Arachnis x Ascocentrum x Vanda), Cymbidium orchids, Hortensia (Hydrangea macrophylla), Glory lilies (Gloriosa Rothschildiana), Peonies (Paeonia lactiflora), Love-lies-bleeding / Tassel flower (Amaranthus caudatus)

Low Notes – High Style

No need to veer away from springtime-associated blooms and accents of “Rose Gold,” “Antique Gold,” mercury glass and ombre ribbons just yet! As “Crescendo’s” complete color palette and trend hallmarks are more than event worthy when special occasion designs and décor call for soft, subdued and romantic sophistication. In the overarching narrative of all four 2018-2019 leading trends, this one stands alone as the continuation and celebration of a gardener’s all-seasons love affair with nature.

Once again, colorations of “Beach” and “Blush” provide key design components along with “Hyacinth,” “Basil,” “Robin’s Egg Blue” and “Raspberry” applications and combinations. Equally important is the opportunity to use complementary fabrics and gradations of textures to floral counterparts in all aspects of “Crescendo” for party and event creative planning.

Since the soft, pastel “Crescendo” color palette may belie “wow factor”expectations, that soon changes when viewed in full bloom, from a cascading staircase railing or as an unexpected addition to a previously impressive chandelier. Both applications demonstrate trend characteristics of low- to high-note range and versatility in a manner that is crystal clear. Even softer and more subdued in an interpretation of a mass style arrangement and complementary centerpiece garland with eye-catching waterfall detail under a white tent. In reaching for higher notes still, there are featured examples of an inverted garden chandelier from a barn ceiling as well as a waterside setting sprinkled with low and texturized pots offsetting gorgeous multitoned blooms of light, medium and dark ‘Raspberry Sundae’ peonies.

Artistic and Architectural

The vibrant color palette of the “Kaleidoscope” trend can be inextricably linked to creating high-impact party and event atmospheres that exude an immediate sense of celebration, exuberance and fun.

Bright and almost electric colorations of “Sprout,” “Fuchsia,” “Tangerine,” Spring Green” and “Teal Blue” become optical magnets in monochromatic, dichromatic and contrasting design applications. True to its namesake, where we all see different hue configurations in synchronized movement, intensity of color, contrast and light manipulation are key when planning and creating any “Kaleidoscope”-based floral compositions and complementary décor.

Design inspiration derived from this aesthetic can be a creative game-changer in stretching one’s imagination – literally and figuratively – as seen here in several event applications. Imagine the mood created by lightly scented and richly textured garlands of bright fuchsia carnations suspended just above guests’ heads. “Throwing some shade” on an outdoor event never looked as architecturally chic or inviting as it does here with stretched fabric in resplendent spirograph swirls above the outdoor event footprint. Then look no further than an indoor venue’s periphery to be entranced by a pavé wall featuring thousands of flowers in geometric alignment and harmony.

Tulips (Tulipa spp.), Pincushions (Leucospermum spp.), Mokara orchids (Arachnis x Ascocentrum x Vanda), Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Trick’, ‘Green Ball’, Carnations (Dianthus caryophyllus)

Wild and Wonderful

There is a timeless mystique and favoritism associated with the “Wildroot” aesthetic as it applies to party and event applications, regardless of size and scale and across all themes and budgets. “Wildroot’s” organic and farm-friendly inspired color palette and its combination of textures, elements and key botanicals contribute to this trend being a mainstay. It can also serve as an ideal recommendation when factoring in client requests inclusive of organic effects, understated themes, traditional tastes and a desire to fuse Mother Nature’s existing décor with what’s already indoors.

As if on loan from rural America farms coast to coast, the trend’s color palette mimics bucolic favorites like “Lavender,” “Gray Flannel,” “Radish,” Light Ochre,” “Salmon” and “Mist” and lends itself nicely to special occasion décor. Additionally, “Wildroot’s” use of aged metals, gray-toned finishes, reclaimed wood and raw fabrics inspires and provides numerous options for table linens, natural lighting and stand-alone composition choices.

Shown below, a pedestal footed compote bursts with a loose garden style design that transitions Flemish style into a modern-day party entrance piece. Next, adjoining outdoor cornice brackets become a hanging farm-to-market flower display that groups blooms by color and texture into party décor that communicates understated sophistication and elegance. Numerous hanging wicker lanterns at first command focal attention, then draw eyes downward to gorgeous organic centerpieces that will perform under their soft spotlights once dusk arrives. An assemblage of driftwood replete with breathtaking Cymbidium orchids and shampoo/pine-cone ginger (Zingiber zerumbet) conveys a sense of “this is a special occasion like no other” if you can even take your eyes off it.

Garden roses (Roses spp.), Persian buttercups (Ranunculus asiaticus), Dahlia spp., Protea spp.

