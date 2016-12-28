Stuck On You

A clever container enhancement and decorative heart add contemporary flair with a nod to classic lace.

Design by Leanne Kesler, aifd, pfci

Customers will think you spent hours crafting the custom hearts and lacy vase wrap that accentuate and differentiate this cheery bunch of hand-tied blooms. The truth is, though, that anyone can create these quick add-ons, which can turn standard stock containers and arrangements into unique custom creations, with a hot-glue gun and a steady hand. Make them in advance to save time during the holiday rush, and get ready to cash in on the added value this technique gives your designs.

Materials: Hybrid tea roses, spray roses, miniature Hydrangeas, Gerberas, Alstroemerias and Lisianthuses from suppliers of your choice; glass cylinder from Floral Supply Syndicate; hot glue and glue gun from Surebonder/FPC Corporation; übermatte Color Finish from Design Master Color Tool; UGlu Adhesive Dashes from Smithers-Oasis North America.