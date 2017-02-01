Whimsically incorporate root vegetables into designs to create bulbous-looking cut flower arrangements.
Design by Leanne Kesler, aifd, pfci
Photo by David Kesler, aifd
In this playfully creative springtime design, holes are drilled through the centers of root vegetables, including golden beets, white radishes and turnips, and cut flowers are inserted through the holes and into the floral foam, so that all the cut flowers appear to be bulbous.
To create this intriguing composition, soak a 13” floral-foam ring tray in flower-food solution, and conceal the foam with large leathery leaves of your choosing and reindeer moss.
MATERIALS:
Spray roses, grape hyacinths (Muscari), Persian buttercups (Ranunculus), miniature moth orchids (Phalaenopsis), miniature Cymbidium orchids, pincushion flower (Scabiosa), jasmine vine (Jasminum), maidenhair fern (Adiantum), Fatsia leaves and reindeer moss from suppliers of your choice; turnips, golden beets and white radishes from grocery store; 13” Oasis Design Ring and Oasis Greening Pins from Smithers-Oasis North America; wood picks from Premium Wood Picks FloraMart.