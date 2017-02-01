In this playfully creative springtime design, holes are drilled through the centers of root vegetables, including golden beets, white radishes and turnips, and cut flowers are inserted through the holes and into the floral foam, so that all the cut flowers appear to be bulbous.

To create this intriguing composition, soak a 13” floral-foam ring tray in flower-food solution, and conceal the foam with large leathery leaves of your choosing and reindeer moss.