Inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year, “Greenery,” this on-trend prom corsage comprises a stylish composite bow made from three ribbons of various sizes, colors and textures. Constructed on a wrap wristlet base, the nonbotanical portion of the corsage, including the fun bead “trails,” can be designed ahead of time and set aside for an order (existing or anticipated) until the order is ready to be filled and the fresh flowers and foliages added.

MATERIALS:

Spray roses, Echeveria, Brunia, seeded Eucalyptus, No. 3 and No. 9 double-sided satin ribbon, ½” chevron-pattern ribbon (green/silver) and No. 3 sheer ribbon; Lomey Wrap Wristlet (Shimmer White), Oasis Mega Beaded Wire (Apple Green), Oasis Bullion Wire (Silver), Oasis Floral Adhesive and Oasis Floral Wire from Smithers-Oasis North America; Just for Flowers (Fresh Green) from Design Master Color Tool.