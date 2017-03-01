TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED

fashionably fused

 

Combine ribbons of contrasting  sizes, colors and textures to create this stylish prom corsage.

Design by Leanne Kesler, aifd, pfci
Photo by David Kesler, aifd

Inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year, Greenery, this on-trend prom corsage comprises a stylish composite bow made from three ribbons of various sizes, colors and textures. Constructed on a wrap wristlet base, the nonbotanical portion of the corsage, including the fun bead “trails,” can be designed ahead of time and set aside for an order (existing or anticipated) until the order is ready to be filled and the fresh flowers and foliages added. 

 

MATERIALS:

Spray roses, Echeveria, Brunia, seeded Eucalyptus, No. 3 and No. 9 double-sided satin ribbon, ½” chevron-pattern ribbon (green/silver) and No. 3 sheer ribbon; Lomey Wrap Wristlet (Shimmer White), Oasis Mega Beaded Wire (Apple Green), Oasis Bullion Wire (Silver), Oasis Floral Adhesive and Oasis Floral Wire from Smithers-Oasis North America; Just for Flowers (Fresh Green) from Design Master Color Tool

TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
 
TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Cascadezz Bracelet, Dazzle Bloom, Dazzeline Chain (Dazzle) and Spectacular Leaves from Fitz Design.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Design Ring, Pearl Leaf, Pearl Poppy, Forget-Me-Not Spray and Fancy Pearl Wrapzz (Ivory) from Fitz Design.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Lexy Bracelet (Ivory/Gold), Caviar Pearl Spray, Pearl Blossom, Pearl Luscious 8mm Beads and Single Rose Leaf (Silver) from Fitz Design.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Her Highness Bracelet, Beaming Pearl Brooch Garland, Rose Leaves (Sterling) and Pearl Bubbles Spray from Fitz Design.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Rock-it Boutonniere Holder (Gold) from Fitz Design.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    New Harlequin Wristlet (Gold/White), New Sprig Gems (Gold, White), Tru-Life Leaves (Moss, White), New Dazzle It Leaves (Gold), Sparkle Leaves (White) and Simply Sheer Ribbon (White) from Lion Ribbon Company.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    New Strobe Wristlet, Fitz Design Marquis Gem Tru-Life Leaves (Moss), Glitter Leaves (Silver) and New Devi Ribbon (Pink Blush) from Lion Ribbon Company.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Oasis Snakeskin Wire (Silver), Oasis Beaded Wire (Apple Green), Oasis Midollino Sticks (Natural) and Lomey Diamante Pin (Clear) from Smithers-Oasis North America.
  • TECHNIQUE | FASHIONABLY FUSED
    Lomey Wrap Wristlet (Classic Black) and Lomey Diamante Pin (Clear) from Smithers-Oasis North America.
 

Comments are closed