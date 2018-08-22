Team Flower, a worldwide community serving the ﬂoral industry hosted its ﬁrst annual conference in March. Sweet Root Village, la Musa de las Flores, Martha Stewart Weddings, Colonial House of Flowers, Mayesh Wholesale Florist, James Farmer Inc., Florists’ Review, Slow Flowers and Team Flower co-founders Kelly and Jesse Perry took the stage to share in specialized areas of expertise. Hannah Lowery, of Edges Wild Studio in Houston, Texas, described the educational arm of the event as, “The most information-dense, quality content I have encountered at any kind of symposium in a long time. Fun without ﬂuff and amazingly relevant to all stages of ﬂoral professional growth and development.” Jessica Weatherford, of Scenic Blooms in Oswego, Kan., said her favorite aspect was speakers who were very approachable. “It wasn’t intimidating to talk with them, and every speaker allowed for questions and answers.”

Slow Flowers, American Grown Flowers, the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) and Mayesh Wholesale Florist were all present, offering support to attendees in the areas of growing and sourcing.

Between sessions, attendees shared impactful moments talking about their businesses and lives with ﬂowers. “This is where the magic happens,” said Kelly Perry, Team Flower event organizer. “More beautiful than any ﬂower are the people who attend. They are what make this event beautiful. Talking with my peers in the hallway or over a meal – those unplanned moments are the best part.”







There were three events that took place inside the Team Flower Conference this year: Flowers in Art, Designer of the Year and Celebration of Flowers. Flowers in Art featured artists who use ﬂowers as inspiration in their work. Artist Shaeleen Louise of Nashville, Tenn., was awarded People’s Choice. At Designer of the Year, 16 designers took their skills to the next level using beautiful product from Mayesh Wholesale Florist, Going Bloom, Garden Roses Direct, and Pennock Company. Amy Nicole Floral, Los Angeles, Calif., was awarded the title of Designer of the Year. At Celebration of Flowers, awards were given in the areas of service (Robert and Yandi Jester of Florals for Freedom, Denton, Texas); innovation (Patricia Parsons of CoolBot, Denver, Colo.); and inspiration (Jana Qualey of Bluﬀton General Store, Bluffton, S.C.)







“Being in the same room with people who share all the love for the flowers and design – that is something that fills your heart with so much inspiration!” – Viktoria Prusinskiene; Zolynai Flower Boutique; Vilnius, Lithuania