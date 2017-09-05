On the Theme
Question of the Month
The Softer Side of Autumn
Inspiration for brides who prefer a nontraditional palette.
Picture-Perfect Fall Weddings
Seasonal ceremonies in our annual “Picture-Perfect Weddings” contest.
Accessorizing the Bride
Ian Prosser creates wearable floral designs to adorn brides and maids, especially when their bouquets are not in hand.
Wedding Wishes from the Heart of Texas
Grand wedding marries floral design and creative planning to create one-of-a-kind event.
When a Florist’s Son Gets Married
Professional event planner Ian Prosser shares the details of one of his most personal projects ever.
Fresh Rosaries Create Lasting Memories
Sympathy work now provides the inspiration that inspires Julia Miller’s passion for floral design.
You Be the Judge:
Flowers @ Oxford Floristry Exhibits
Slow Flowers Journal
The second issue of the newest feature in Florists’ Review is here! Ideas and information about local, seasonal and American-grown botanicals, told through stories of florists, flower farmers and influential voices of the Slow Flowers movement.
Chapel Designers
A look inside this trend-setting group of floral designers and how it came to be.
The Modern Approach to the Modern Bride
A look at what today’s brides-to-be want and how professional florists can win their business and loyalty.
Tips to Bloom Floral Gift Shop Sales
Focusing on customer preferences and creative merchandising can help increase gift sales.
Departments
DIGITAL
INSTAGRAMMER OF THE MONTH
TECHNIQUE
WEB OF BEAUTY
COOL BLUES
FOREST FANTASY
LUSH CASCADE
INSPIRATIONAL
IS YOUR FLORAL BUSINESS SET UP FOR SUCCESS?
PRODUCT
PRODUCTS IN BLOOM
TRENDS
REBECCA DASHOW
Q&A
MILLENIAL PINK
BUSINESS
DON’T PLAY THE FLORAL BLAME GAME
FROM THE PUBLISHER
“I HOPE AS I GET OLDER, I LEARN TO BE GRATEFUL FOR THE MOMENTS GIVEN ME.”
EVENTS
AIFD RECAP
4TH INTERNATIONAL FLORISTS CONGRESS
FLOOS MASTER CLASS
PEONY DESIGN CONTEST WINNERS
CALENDAR
CLASSIFIEDS
PRODUCT SOURCES
ADVERTISERS INDEX