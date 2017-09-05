On the Theme

Question of the Month

The Softer Side of Autumn

Inspiration for brides who prefer a nontraditional palette.

Picture-Perfect Fall Weddings

Seasonal ceremonies in our annual “Picture-Perfect Weddings” contest.

Accessorizing the Bride

Ian Prosser creates wearable floral designs to adorn brides and maids, especially when their bouquets are not in hand.

Wedding Wishes from the Heart of Texas

Grand wedding marries floral design and creative planning to create one-of-a-kind event.

When a Florist’s Son Gets Married

Professional event planner Ian Prosser shares the details of one of his most personal projects ever.