On the Theme
Question of the Month
The Art of Lei Making
Floral designs weave history and tradition to create wearable works of art.
Making a Haku Lei
Step-by-step instruction and tips.
Floral World Tour
Whether you are celebrating at a far-flung destination or honoring varied traditions in your own backyard, these ideas will spark your sense of adventure.
Cultural Flavors
Floral designs can provide the ambiance needed to give multicultural and themed events their defining personalities.
Healing Hearts with Sympathy Designs
Florist offers unique sympathy bouquets to assist families in the grieving process.
Seasonal Staffing
Choosing part-time employees requires full-time attention to details.
Woolen Inspirations Inspire Wonder
Differing materials and textures combine to create innovative floral designs.
Rethinking Traditional Boutonnières
Fresh ideas expand designs for the groom, groomsman and occasional groomswoman.
Wedding Trends for 2018
IFD’s latest “Flower Trends Forecast” reveals the items brides will be requesting most next year.
Slow Flowers Journal
The third issue of the newest feature in Florists’ Review is here! Ideas and information about local, seasonal and American-grown botanicals, told through stories of florists, flower farmers and influential voices of the Slow Flowers movement.
Departments
DIGITAL
INSTAGRAMMER OF THE MONTH
TECHNIQUE
FLORAL TORNADO
BLOOMING SKYWARD
MODERN WRIST CORSAGE
AUTUMN IN THE TROPICS
GHOSTLY GOURD
INSPIRATIONAL
YOU’RE GLORIOUS!
PRODUCT
PRODUCTS IN BLOOM
Q&A
Stephanie LaPrairie, AIFD
TRENDS
CULTURE KALEIDOSCOPE
BUSINESS
DON’T PLAY THE FLORAL BLAME GAME, PT. II
FROM THE PUBLISHER
“Should the word “hate” be treated like other four-letter words?”
EVENTS
A ROSE OF HER OWN
BALLOONIVERSITY 2017
FIELD TO VASE DINNER
FUN ’N SUN 2017
FLOWERTIME IN BRUSSELS
