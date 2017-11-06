Five Ways I’ve Learned To Use Pinterest As a Sales Tool
Pinterest can be a double-edged sword for wedding florists, but here are some tips for using it to your advantage.
Slow Flowers Journal
The fourth issue of the newest feature in Florists’ Review is here! Ideas and information about local, seasonal and American-grown botanicals, told through stories of florists, flower farmers and influential voices of the Slow Flowers movement.
Departments
DIGITAL
INSTAGRAMMER OF THE MONTH
TECHNIQUE
THE CHRYSALIS
COMPOSITE GARLAND
FESTIVE FEATHERED GARLAND
TAILORED WREATH
INSPIRATIONAL
COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS
PRODUCT
PRODUCTS IN BLOOM
Q&A
Jessica Petty Smith
TRENDS
THE NEW SOUTH: TRENDS AND SOUTHERN STYLE
FROM THE PUBLISHER
The Business of Floral Design is a Creative Process That Needs Tending
EVENTS
FLEURAMOUR 2017
EUROFLEURS 2017
ART IN THE ELEMENTS
UNITED WHOLESALE FLOWERS
PETALS AND PLATES
#FLORACHOPPED
CALENDAR
CLASSIFIEDS
PRODUCT SOURCES
ADVERTISERS INDEX