Question of the Month
This month we asked florists to share how they have promoted their floral design as art and how they benefited from doing so.
Art for Art’s Sake
Six renowned floral artists share their inspiration and artistic approach to flowers.
Museum Masterpieces
“Art in Bloom” events around the country give floral designers an opportunity to shine.
Inspiration of Art
Two creative floral designers discuss how the work of artists in other media influences their inspiration and creativity.
Floral Fine Art
With a background in floristry and horticulture, a young academic investigates floral design as an art form.
White Lilac Inc.
One of Southern California’s preeminent event planners shares a glimpse into a spectacular wedding it created.
Translation
A renowned designer shares his process for finding botanical materials and creating floral art.
Farmgirl Flowers
How Christina Stembel turned an idea into a multimillion-dollar e-commerce floral business.
Field to Vase Dinner
Flower enthusiasts gathered for the first American Grown Field to Vase Dinner of 2017.
Memorial Day Flowers
Nonprofit organization honors those who have served, with flowers.
Macy’s Flower Show
The venerable retailer said “thank you” to customers, with spectacular floral displays in its flagship New York store.
It All Happened in Vancouver
Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD, and Holly Heider Chapple headline a weekend of business and creative education.
Philadelphia Flower Show
A behind-the-scenes look at “Pedals, the White Bike Plan.”
