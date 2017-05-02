On the Theme

Question of the Month

This month we asked florists to share how they have promoted their floral design as art and how they benefited from doing so.

Art for Art’s Sake

Six renowned floral artists share their inspiration and artistic approach to flowers.

Museum Masterpieces

“Art in Bloom” events around the country give floral designers an opportunity to shine.

Inspiration of Art

Two creative floral designers discuss how the work of artists in other media influences their inspiration and creativity.

Floral Fine Art

With a background in floristry and horticulture, a young academic investigates floral design as an art form.