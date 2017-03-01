On the Theme

Question of the Month

Florists share their ideas for creating workplaces that stimulate their employees’ imagination.

Encouraging Employee Creativity

How creativity and innovation in floral design and business problem solving are equally critical to success.

Rosy Memories

Pasadena’s Rose Parade inspires floral industry pride.

Creativity: Finding it, Cultivating it, Celebrating it

Three designers share their thoughts on finding, cultivating and celebrating creativity.

A Curious Creative

How Passionflower’s Susan McLeary keeps her creative imagination alive.