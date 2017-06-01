On the Theme

Question of the Month

This month we ask florists what they are doing in-store to capitalize on the resurging interest among consumers in foliage plants.

Firmly Planted in Design

Seven designers share their take on the beauty and versatility of plants in today’s world.

Interior Design with House Plants

Using houseplants to enhance design creates a living décor.

Terrarium Bar

DIY terrarium bar uses inspiration and decoration as key materials.

Succulent Planting Party

Easy steps ensure a memorable event for you and your guests.