On the Theme
Question of the Month
This month we ask florists what they are doing in-store to capitalize on the resurging interest among consumers in foliage plants.
Firmly Planted in Design
Seven designers share their take on the beauty and versatility of plants in today’s world.
Interior Design with House Plants
Using houseplants to enhance design creates a living décor.
Terrarium Bar
DIY terrarium bar uses inspiration and decoration as key materials.
Succulent Planting Party
Easy steps ensure a memorable event for you and your guests.
Sympathy Arrangements
Bereavement floral designs can breathe new life into somber events.
2017 Retail Florist of the Year
The winner of our 15th annual contest uses innovation and education to sow the seeds of success.
Wedding Flowers – A Commitment to Beauty
California company gives shape and structure to wedding floral design.
Picture Perfect
A styled photo shoot with Holly Heider Chapple brings big — and beautiful — benefits to all involved.
The Business of Selling Plants
A look at how businesses stay ahead in the plant industry.
Homegrown Event Presents Floral Fashion
In its third year, American Flowers Week salutes U.S.-grown flowers and foliages with a couture approach.
Field to Vase Dinners
The second and third stops on the 2017 dinner tour, at Gallup & Stribling Orchids and The Flower Fields.
