On the Theme
Inspired by Chapeaux and Bijoux
Designer Ian Prosser, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, NDSF, creates wearable floral designs influenced by current styles in ladies hats, necklaces and bracelets.
Floral Meets Fashion
Wearable floral creations are no longer just for headdress balls and floral conventions. Here is a colorful and creative look at the world of floral couture.
Floral Robes Dressed by Design
Wearable designs create floral fashion and flair.
Living Postcard
Couture dresses enhanced by environment and floral design in Bali.
Mannequins Bring to Life Floral Couture
Store models offer increased exposure and profits for couture floral designers.
Holiday Open House – To Have or Have Not
Yearly opportunity presents potential for expanded business and clients.
Design Portfolio 2017
Our sixth annual edition of Design Portfolio showcases the latest evolutions of trends in the industry to invigorate your business and creativity.
Personal Flower Presentation Ideas
Create a memorable first look as unique as your individual style.
EMC Program Expands Floral Horizons
European Master’s Certification program encourages in-depth floral creativity.
A Floral Fete for the First Lady
18,000 all-American-grown flowers took center stage at the 105th First Lady’s Luncheon in May.
Planting the Seeds of Floral Décor
Phoenix high school class teaches students about a career in floral design.
Departments
DIGITAL
INSTAGRAMMER OF THE MONTH
TECHNIQUE
COLOR, COLOR, COLOR
AVANTE-GARDE GREENERY
FLORAL CHOKER
AFTERNOON TEA
INSPIRATIONAL
FLOWER ESSENCES FOR SELF-CARE
PRODUCT
PRODUCTS IN BLOOM
Q&A
FLOWERS SQUARED FLORAL SHOP
TRENDS
FESTIVE FORECASTING 2017
2017 HOLIDAY PRODUCT TRENDS
FROM THE PUBLISHER
Summer and the Joy of Quiet Abundance
EVENTS
CALENDAR
