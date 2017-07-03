On the Theme

Inspired by Chapeaux and Bijoux

Designer Ian Prosser, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, NDSF, creates wearable floral designs influenced by current styles in ladies hats, necklaces and bracelets.

Floral Meets Fashion

Wearable floral creations are no longer just for headdress balls and floral conventions. Here is a colorful and creative look at the world of floral couture.

Floral Robes Dressed by Design

Wearable designs create floral fashion and flair.

Living Postcard

Couture dresses enhanced by environment and floral design in Bali.

Mannequins Bring to Life Floral Couture

Store models offer increased exposure and profits for couture floral designers.