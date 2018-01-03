Holiday Handled

These time-saving romantic offerings sacrifice no style.

Mad for Macramé

Macramé is back and making a splash in the wedding industry.

You Be the Judge

Floristry competitions at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

State of the Industry

Our annual look at where the retail floral industry is heading and what traditional floral retailers can do to regain market share.

Flowers: Who’s Buying What — and Where, When and Why They’re Buying It

New study reveals consumers’ flower buying habit.

Success in the New Year

Employee assessment and communication are keys to success in the new year.

PR and Personal Life-planning Tips for 2018

Creating a well executed plan for business and life.

Pantone Color of the Year

Slow Flowers Journal

Ideas and information about seasonal and American-grown botanicals from florists, flower farmers and voices of the Slow Flowers movement.