Table of Contents – February 2017 – Vol. 208, No. 2

The Softer Side of Tropicals

On the Theme

Question of the Month
Readers share their tips and tricks.

Flourishing Roots
A look at how generations of a family business stay relevant.

A Boutique as Beautiful as a Bouquet
Maui’s Bella Bloom floral boutique is quite a vision, with quite a view.

Five designers and their incredible take on tropicals.

Don’t miss this…

So much more creativity and business ideas inside!

Your Letters
Thoughts, feedback and thank you’s from our readers.

Exotic Tropicals
Just a few tropicals flowers can add intrigue to your traditional floral designs.

Fabulous Farms
The best flower farms and wholesalers on the island.

Destination Education
Pulling off destination weddings in Hawaii takes skill.

Five-star Flowers
Hawaii-based designers share their secrets of building successful hotel business.

DEPARTMENTS

TREND WATCH
TROPICAL FEVER

DIGITAL
INSTAGRAMMER OF THE MONTH

TECHNIQUE
KNOW YOUR ROOTS

SYMPATHY
FOREVER REMEMBERED

 

WEDDING
ISLAND TRADITION

INSPIRATIONAL
LOVE – YOUR WELL-BEING DEPENDS ON IT

PRODUCT
FRESH FLOWERS
NEW PRODUCT PICKS

EVENTS
CALENDAR

 

 

BUSINESS
BIZ BITS
BRIEFS

FROM THE PUBLISHER
CLASSIFIEDS
PRODUCT SOURCES
ADVERTISERS INDEX

