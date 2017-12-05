A Brief Floral History

A timeline of events spanning decades.

Behind the Scenes

A look at Florists’ Review’s 120th anniversary cover photo shoot. Celebrating the Two Oldest Retail Florist Businesses in America The two oldest flower shops in the U.S. are both still owned by their founders’ families.

Is Joe the Oldest Working Florist in the U.S.?

Octogenarian flower-shop owner still singlehandedly runs his store six days a week, as he has for 45 years.

Blast from the Past

A portfolio of ads from our early issues.

Slow Flowers Journal

Ideas and information about seasonal and American grown botanicals from florists, flower farmers and voices of the Slow Flowers movement.

Makeover Magic

FTD’s sixth annual flower shop renovation revitalizes Philadelphia’s 109-year-old Rothe Florists.