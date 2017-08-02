On the Theme

35 Under 35

Florists’ Review spotlights and honors some of the brightest stars in the floral business.

Young Designers Offer Glimpse of Floral Future

Unique skills of today’s young floral designers suggest long-term success.

Neill Strain, 35 Under 35

Up-close and personal with high-end floral designer Neill Strain and a look into his success.

The Floral Industry and Millennials

Understanding the new generation’s characteristics can prove beneficial to business.

Floral Art and Generation Z

Preferences of Generation Z suggest the possibility of a floral art renaissance.