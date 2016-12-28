Resplendent Rest

A lush, richly colored garland of florals pays homage to any outdoors-lover.

Design by Lori McNorton

The floral elements in this gorgeous garland are arranged in multiple neat lines to ensure that each stands out for maximum visual impact. A large piece of driftwood forms the base and helps the winding garland hold its shape. Manzanita branches also could serve this purpose if driftwood isn’t available, and the florals can vary by season or customer preference.

With a floral-foam garland as the mechanic – with multiple, cylindrical foam segments – the design is constructed like a series of small, complementary arrangements but with the appearance of a single, unified whole.

A small brick of plastic foam unobtrusively elevates the urn so that the garland doesn’t overwhelm its display. This tribute would honor any outdoors-loving man or woman.

Materials: ‘Moonstrike’ carnations from Florigene Flowers; ‘Coral Duchess’ spray roses and lavender from Royal Flowers; Scabiosa pods, billy buttons (Craspedia), curly willow, ivy and driftwood from suppliers of your choice; Rattan ribbon from Reliant Ribbons Bows & Trims; Sponge Mushrooms from Schusters of Texas; Oasis Garland and Oasis Bind Wire (Natural) from Smithers-Oasis North America.

How To: