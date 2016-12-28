Sweet Sentiments

Let the flowers do the talking with these simple but stunning Valentine’s designs, sure to leave your customers speechless.

sentiments floral designs by Lori McNorton

flowers: Florabundance Inc.; Carpinteria, Calif.

venue: Ritchie Hill; Concord, N.C.

coordination: Something Perfect CLT; Charlotte, N.C.

hair and makeup: Glammed & Groomed; Charlotte, N.C.

dress: RCB Fashion; Charlotte, N.C.

photography: Sarah Collier; Taken by Sarah Photography; Charlotte, N.C.

Designer Lori McNorton chose a variety of romantic statements and interpreted them in bloom. Each uses fewer than five types of flowers. Try these sentiments yourself, or craft your own with blooms that illustrate the meanings you want to convey.

Two Florists’ Review Bookstore volumes that focus on flower meanings helped with the floral definitions, and custom cards share the meanings with the lucky recipients.

tulip swirl “Every moment I spend with you is like a beautiful dream come true.” Snowy white tulips communicate a fantasy of love as they swirl among a bowl of purple gems. Queen Anne’s lace and lacy crocheted ribbon add to the ethereal aura. This design could also make a wonderful centerpiece from which multiple people could take home the dainty tulip bundles. Materials: Tulips and Queen Anne’s lace from suppliers of your choice; cotton crochet lace ribbon and heart gem (from Faux Diamond Trim with Hearts) from Harvest Import; Oasis Beaded Wire (Ivory) from Smithers-Oasis North America; 5” Grande Footed Bowl from Syndicate Sales; faux amethyst gems, note card and patterned paper from craft store. precious pinks “Ever since I met you, no one else has been worth thinking about.” Fragrant stocks extend the profile of this romantic rounded design. A quick grid of clear tape allows for fast and easy arranging. The ribbon-and-bead garland add drama and follow the line of hot pink roses through the center of the bouquet. The clear bubble bowl and pedestal add elegance while keeping the focus on the flowers themselves. Materials: ‘Hot Pink Follies’ spray roses from Royal Flowers; chrysanthemums from Rio Specialty Flowers / Equiflor Corporation; stocks and myrtle from suppliers of your choice; 6” Bubble Ball from Syndicate Sales; 7¾” Crystal Pedestal Cake Plate from Jamali Floral & Garden Supplies; Oasis Clear Tape from Smithers-Oasis North America; heart gem (from Faux Diamond Trim with Hearts) from Harvest Import; ribbon-and-bead garland, note card and patterned paper from craft store. key to your heart “Gift me with your heart, and I will treasure it always.” Easily upgrade an African violet plant for holiday sales with a sleek container and an evocative key-themed embellishment, to unlock a heart full of love. A two-loop bow is picked into the front of the plant, and a decorative key is held in place with decorative wire. Materials: African violet from supplier of your choice; Anthrazit Pot from Syndicate Sales; Antique Key ribbon (Cream) from Lion Ribbon Company; Oasis Etched Wire (Silver Matte) from Smithers-Oasis North America; key, note card and patterned paper from craft store.

from my heart to yours “When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” Simple and understated but no less sincere, this dainty wooden box is filled with love. Floral foam tucked inside creates a base, and the defined groupings of flowers makes each element stand out. Beautifully veined Cyclamen leaves add a layer of interest all on their own. See “How To” Below. Materials: ‘Blue Moon’ roses from Royal Flowers; Cyclamen plant, myrtle, Gypsophila and floral foam from suppliers of your choice; wooden heart box, pompon trim, note card and patterned paper from craft store. unending love “A true love story never ends.” A few quick touches turn a classic red rose arrangement into a dapper assemblage that communicates passionate and long-lasting love. The heart-bedecked gingham ribbon is perfectly suited to dress the front of the container, and sparkling variegated wire adds not only a classy collar but also serves as a mechanic for holding the roses in place. See “How To” Below Materials: ‘Freedom’ roses from Royal Flowers; jasmine vine (from plant) from Bay City Flower Company; Gypsophila from supplier of your choice; Grab & Go Vase (Red) from Flowerbox; Heart Glitter Gingham Check ribbon from Reliant Ribbons Bows & Trims; Oasis Diamond Wire (Black) from Smithers-Oasis North America; heart gem (from Faux Diamond Trim with Hearts) from Harvest Import; note card and patterned paper from craft store. three little words “I love you …” Sometimes the fewest words make the strongest statement. There is no clearer message than a single red rose. Despite its lack of embellishment or accompaniment, it is no less powerful – the eternal symbol of love. Materials: ‘Freedom’ rose from Royal Flowers; note card and patterned paper from craft store. love always “I’ve fallen many times … always with you.” This collection – and sentiment – is perfect for a long-lasting romance, particularly married or engaged partners. Ivy symbolizes wedded love. Multiple rose varieties, in varied hues, sizes and stages of bloom, combine with Alstroemerias to create a pleasing garden of delights. Materials: ‘Eskimo’ and ‘Esperance’ roses and ‘Pink Irischka’ spray roses from Royal Flowers; Alstroemerias, rosemary and ivy from suppliers of your choice; Pink/Gray Brushed Vase with Dangle Heart from burton + BURTON; note card and patterned paper from craft store.