When working on the “Inspiration for Creation” feature article in our March issue, we were overwhelmed by the number of floral designers who wanted to contribute to that project. Because we could not include everyone, and because we believe all of their contributions have value, we created this column to share their sources of creativity and inspiration in our future issues. Check out this feature every month as we highlight a different floral artist, and enjoy this introduction to Svetlana (Lana) Chernyavsky, AIFD.

What are your sources for creative inspiration outside the ﬂoral industry?

Inspiration is everywhere and nowhere. It is inside my head, and sometimes it comes from outside while I am observing what is in front of me, but most frequently, it is a combination of both. I love the architecture, ceramic art, land art and fashion fields, and very often, my floral art pieces reflect the things I see. To be able to create new pieces, I lock “creative browsing time” and “creative designing time” in my schedule. I am an experimenter and am looking for new ideas all the time. I love combining materials and botanicals to achieve unique effects. I also love to deconstruct materials and recreate them into new objects, similar to composite flowers made with flower petals. I’ve done many beautiful designs using carnations, and you would never know they are carnations!

Do you now or did you have a mentor, are you a mentor to others now, and how does that foster and inspire creativity for you?

One of my biggest dreams, when I began my way, was to meet Gregor Lersch, to learn from him and to be his mentee. The dream came true! I’ve studied at his seminars and read his many books. I know each time I will get more knowledge, inspiration, professional support and answers to my questions than anywhere else. His seminars and classes have changed my floral style and my vision.