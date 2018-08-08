Summer Bounty

Textural flowers and foliages intermingle in this delightful collection that draws the eye while fragrant garden roses invite one to linger and recall sunny summer days in the garden.Crafted with plenty of dimension, each ingredient’s natural beauty shines as the advancing and receding positions of the blooms add depth, interest and the illusion of natural movement. The base of Hydrangeas and carnations adds a richness to the collection, which is perfect for a centerpiece, casual display at home or a summer party.

Step 1

Choose the floral cage that will best fit atop your container (Pillow floral cage and Abby Compote shown here) to provide the armature to brace your foliage and blooms.

Step 2

Lightly spray the Hydrangea blossoms with a pastel color spray to highlight the blooms. Repeat the spray with a slightly darker hue, highlighting just the tips of the blooms for dimensional color.

Step 3

Choose a variety of complementary foliages, with varying textures and densities, and arrange the stems into the floral cage, crisscrossing in an X shape, to create the design’s outline.

Step 4

Arrange the Hydrangeas and carnations through the center of the design to create a lush base. Arrange the remaining flowers and foliages at varying depths to fill out the design.