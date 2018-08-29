Structured Alstreomerias



Step 1

Assemble all materials, remove the leaves from the lower stems of the Alstroemerias and fill the vase with properly proportioned flower-food solution.



Step 2

Use the spiraling technique to create a bouquet. Bind with a piece of rope or paper-covered wire. Place stems into the vase.



Step 3

Weave orchid roots around and through the Alstroemeria stems.



Step 4

Add thick strings of wool, weaving them through the upper stems.



Step 5

Weave the Diplocyclos vine around the orchid roots and wool. Insert Rhipsalis leaves between the orchid roots, wool and Diplocyclos vine (see finished design).