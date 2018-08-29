Structured Alstreomerias

Step 1
Assemble all materials, remove the leaves from the lower stems of the Alstroemerias and fill the vase with properly proportioned flower-food solution.
Step 2
Use the spiraling technique to create a bouquet. Bind with a piece of rope or paper-covered wire. Place stems into the vase.
Step 3
Weave orchid roots around and through the Alstroemeria stems.
Step 4
Add thick strings of wool, weaving them through the upper stems.
Step 5
Weave the Diplocyclos vine around the orchid roots and wool. Insert Rhipsalis leaves between the orchid roots, wool and Diplocyclos vine (see finished design).