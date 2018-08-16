Smithers-Oasis BRENNA QUAN, AIFD

When working on the “Inspiration for Creation” feature article in our March issue, we were overwhelmed by the number of floral designers who wanted to contribute to that project. Because we could not include everyone, we created this column to share their sources of creativity and inspiration in our future issues. Check out this feature every month as we highlight a different floral artist, and enjoy this introduction to Brenna Quan, AIFD.

BRENNA QUAN, AIFD

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada | brennaquan.com

Where do you look outside of the ﬂoral industry for inspiration?

Since a young age, I have expressed myself through personal fashion statements and art projects and as a professional dance choreographer. The latter is the biggest influence on how I see lines, on my attention to detail and how I interpret moods through floral creations. Living in the Pacific Northwest, inspiration from nature is extremely accessible. It sparks my imagination and the beginnings of conceptual ideas, and I can get that inspiration by going on a simple walk or hike or foraging excursion. Besides the outdoors, inspiration for many of my designs comes from the materials themselves. I enjoy taking something found, then imagining what it can become; the more unexpected, the more exciting. Everyday objects, from wall art and home décor to, in my case, kids’ toys, can also be a source of inspiration for me to create my own surreal floral versions.

Do you or did you have a mentor, and are you a mentor to others now? How does that foster and inspire creativity for you?

There is such an abundance of creative designers who inspire me with their innovative ideas and interpretations. To have their works displayed conveniently at my fingertips via Instagram and other social media platforms, as well as magazines and books, is a gift of boundless inspiration. On the other hand, whenever someone reveals how I have inspired him or her through my floral art, it is such a pleasant surprise. When that happens, I am deeply humbled to know that what I create can cause a small ripple in the beautiful vast floral universe.