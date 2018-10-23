Sign of the Times

Special-occasion and event signage will never be the same! This stunning floral frame, bursting with roses and Hydrangeas, is the perfect decorative and functional enhancement for an event. Use this frame to flank a warm welcome message, seating chart, event agenda or directional arrows; you know such an eye-catching piece will not be overlooked or missed. Designer Holly Heider Chapple, owner of Holly Heider Chapple Flowers in Leesburg, Va., and Hope Flower Farm in Waterford, Va., shares her ingenuity and know how.









Step 1

Mount a piece of insulation board to your frame of choice. Glue or tape a sturdy piece of cardboard or other similar material to the back of the insulation board for additional support. Paint both the front and back white, and let dry.





Step 2

Make hairpins from 18-gauge wire. Pin several egg-shaped wads of florist netting or half of a plastic egg to the insulation board, along all sides of the frame’s perimeter.





Step 3

With the frame horizontal on a flat surface, arrange all the flowers and greenery into the florist-netting wads or plastic cages. You can use floral foam, water tubes or no water source, depending on flowers’ water requirements, weather/temperature and how long the piece needs to look fresh.

Step 4

Place the flower-covered frame on an easel or table easel to ensure all the flowers and greenery are secure, and add any final flowers and/or foliage.





Additional Tip

Laminate the sign you intend to place in the center of the frame to ensure it will not get wet. Secure the sign into the center of the frame, on top of the painted insulation board, with adhesive dashes.