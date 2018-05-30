Roses for Autism’s Sensory Garden reopens after a year

GUILFORD — When Susan Dunkerley arrived for work at Roses for Autism recently, as she walked by the newly restored sensory garden, she was greeted by a local gentleman reading at one of the picnic tables under the pergola. This was a moment of great pride and elation for Dunkerley, day and work program manager. “My labor of love came to fruition this morning when I came to work,” she said. “It was really nice to see.” A year after the garden was vandalized, resulting in stolen plants and statues and damage to structures, it is reopening this weekend The public is invited to a celebration at the Roses for Autism Sensory Garden at Pinchbeck Farm, 925 Boston Post Road., Guilford, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, June 3. The festivities include live music, scavenger hunt, food trucks, balloon artists, face painting and raffle prizes. Over the last year, with community contributions totaling over $15,000, the garden has been rebuilt with new planters, fencing, signage, the pergola and security cameras. The pergola with picnic tables is a permanent structure in the garden. It was Guilford resident Boy Scout Troop 472 Ben DiNoia’s Eagle Scout project. “The vandalism happened. At the time we didn’t have any cameras, so we were fearful of rebuilding prior to being able to afford cameras,” explains Dunkerly. “We reached out to the community. We did a Go Fund Me page and the community support was just overwhelming. They helped us tremendously.” Now, with security cameras in place, the 4,000 square foot garden is being prepared for the celebration. A fresh coat of paint has been applied to a low-lying fence in Behr’s Red Pepper color, new planters were purchased and filled with annuals and perennials, garden signs have been installed and benches are in place just waiting for visitors. The garden is organized into different beds that are dedicated to inspiring the different senses. Lavender, spearmint and Russian sage are planted in the scent garden; salvia, a variety of grasses, wind birds and chimes and a water fountain make up the sound garden; blueberry bushes, various herbs and cherry tomatoes are planted in the taste garden; silver fox, lambs ear, blue grasses and soft thistle are incorporated into the touch garden and a medley of grasses, African daisies and yarrow are in the sight garden. A meditative labyrinth has also been installed in the center of the sensory garden to stimulate the sense of balance and introspection. This garden is an integral part of the non-profit organization’s mission. In addition to providing a relaxing spot for the young adults in the program, it offers them valuable experience learning additional skills. “What we do here is try and teach them different vocational skills, so it’s been very valuable for our interns to come and actually help with some of the upkeep and some of the maintenance of the garden,” says Michael Billings, career education specialist. “They water the plants, they’ve help with some of the painting, […]

