Diaphanous ribbons add new dimension to a gorgeous trio of designs perfect for Mother’s Day sales. Pair double-sided satin and sweet see-through stripes for myriad design options whether accessorizing a wire topiary or elevating a glass container. These show-stoppers make beautiful gifts for mom or any time of year. For example, the all-white Hydrangea-based beauty was a special request for singer Janet Jackson’s green room when she performed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in December 2017.

Check out these simple and stylish techniques for incorporating beautiful ribbons from Lion Ribbon Company into your Mother’s Day designs.