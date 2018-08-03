Dear Florist,

How often do you walk in your customer’s shoes? Do you know what’s most important to them? How can you make their life better?

Understanding and improving the customer experience every day is a best practice. To be a leader in your industry, you must foster a client-based, results-oriented company culture. In all the minutiae of day-to-day operations, it’s easy to lose track of this most-critical mind-set. Regularly review what’s working in this area and what can be improved. Is every step of your processes designed for success?

For glorious living to integrate with your glorious business, consider how to infuse wonder, wellness and wisdom with your results-oriented mind-set.

• Wonder = Ambiance. What parts of your business are already wonderful for your clients and staff? What can be improved? Little things like great coffee and clean restrooms can make a big difference. Lighting and music are also powerful positive ambiance creators.

• Wellness = Stress free. Your customers need a pleasant experience at every step of their interactions with your business, including on the phone, via email, the user interface of your web tools and in person. There’s usually room for improvement. You can anchor this value by stating, “We operate with ease and grace for ourselves and our clients’ benefit 100 percent of the time.” Be sure to ask about and measure for customer satisfaction, and adjust as needed.

• Wisdom = Accounting. Knowing your numbers is not only necessary but also liberating. Does your team know and understand what everything costs and the margins needed for the business to thrive? Transparency in accounting within your team can be empowering when used for progress measurements and targets. With a little ongoing attention, you can create a sustainable results-oriented culture that sets everyone up for success.

Be glorious, and live well!

Love, Macarena

Your Virtual Fairy Godmother

By Dr. Macarena Luz Bianchi, PH.D.

Dr. Macarena Luz Bianchi is a flower lover, personal development coach, speaker and author of light-hearted empowering handbooks who loves tea and travel. You can sign up for her “Weekly Whims” newsletter at macarenaluzbianchi.com.