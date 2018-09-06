Question of the Month – Themed Wedding Experiences

The most interesting and unique wedding I have created was a vegetable theme, “Lettuce Turnip the Beet.” We used vegetables – beets, carrots, peppers, broccoli, kale and eve blackberries – in the bouquets, boutonnières and centerpieces. My biggest compliment: The bride loved her bouquet so much she had it tattooed on her leg!

Tracy Curtis

Woodland Floral

Sisters, Oregon

We created an iridescent water-color themed wedding that had several logistical challenges. The first challenge was that the backyard was very sloped, and the reception tent was 8 feet off the ground on one side and ground level on the opposite side. The next challenge was that the client wanted to transform the tent for a brunch the next day with a completely different feel. We added citrus to the centerpieces, brought in bold floral-patterned linens and rearranged the furniture.

Stacy K. Ercan

Stacy K Floral

Rochester, N.Y.

I recently created wedding flowers for an amazing musical couple. The bride is a concert cellist, and the groom is in music analytics and AI. For her bouquet, I used the tatami technique with Oasis midollino sticks and bullion wire to mimic the staff in sheet music. I also designed a hanging installation of vintage 33 and 45 vinyl using the Oasis hanging glass tubes as a water source for the floral materials.

Laura Daluga, AIFD

Department of Floristry

Detroit, Mich.

I did an “antique”-themed wedding. It helped me broaden my horizons by having to incorporate objects with the flowers to create the right look and feel, without the total emphasis being on the flowers.

Kaye Rector

Flowers by Mary Lou

Auburn, Ill.

The most unusual request I’ve had from a bridal client was for an elephant for her to ride in on (we had to settle for a white stallion when the city would not approve a permit for the elephant). With theme weddings, most couples start with over-the-top ideas, but their budgets are rarely sufficient to accommodate all their ideas. So you have to truly listen to what their vision is and communicate what is possible in a way they can visualize – sketches, Pinterest pics, etc. – with the goal of creating their vision and their personality within their budget.

Suzanne Smith

Suzanne M. Smith Designs

Temecula, Calif.

I did a Princess Diana-themed wedding. The bride wanted a huge bouquet, and against my professional judgment, I made it to her requested size. It weighed a ton, and in my opinion, it was way too big – you could hardly see anything else – but the bride loved it! This was a case of offering the client my professional advice but ultimately having to provide what she wanted – or not take the job.

Shelley Hertz

Garden Party Floral

Wausau, Wis.

I did a wedding in the lodge at the top of Killington Ski Resort in Vermont. I had to prepare for ceremony décor, including an arbor, and a reception with more than 30 tables. I packed everything into 12 numbered boxes and connected with the chef, who took the items up the mountain in his truck with his supplies the week before the wedding. The day of the wedding, I brought the fresh flowers up by gondola!

Maureen Christmas, AIFD

Floral Notes

Acton, Mass.

We did a football-themed wedding at which the couple got married on the 50-yard line at a local stadium. The biggest challenge was that the groom was a Baltimore Ravens fan, and we had to incorporate the Ravens’ colors of purple, black, gold and white. The bride was a New England Patriots fan: red, white and blue.

Jenny Cudd

Becky’s Flowers

Midland, Texas

We designed and produced a wedding reception for 750 guests that was inspired by the film La La Land. It was an immersive, sensory experience where taste, sight, touch, smell and sound seamlessly came together to create a magical memory. What is paramount is to realize that a themed wedding is a very personal event, and there’s a fine line between being inspired and being literal.

Smita Mohindra

Ethnic Essence

Anaheim, Calif.

For a medieval-themed wedding, we had to work real swords into the designs. Those suckers are heavy, and it was a challenge to get them to balance properly in all the floral pieces. We also had to use some stands that were in the shape of a shield. The odd shape of the opening of the container made it tricky to keep the flowers inside it. Mechanics became the biggest issue.

Darlene Nelson

DLN Floral Creations

Naperville, Ill.