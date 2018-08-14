Question of the Month

Brides today are coming in for their consults sooner. It used to be four to six months out, but today we are booking 12 months out. The majority of brides today are open to suggestions based off inspirations. Many are spending money on head/sweetheart tables, hand-tied bouquets for personal flowers, and lush ceremony flowerscapes with lots of climbing and trailing greens. Hair flowers, from crowns to combs, are a must.

Chandra Christenson

Simplified Celebrations

Richland, Wash.

The most prominent request we receive from brides is to quote prices from Pinterest photos. They typically have great expectations and small unrealistic budgets. After long explanations about availability and cost, value becomes the priority rather than the Pinterest look. A small percentage of couples choose extravagant, classic peonies and David Austin roses mixed with cottage-look fillers and delicate draping foliage. Currently, most popular is an unstructured, rustic natural look: grasses and vintage country flowers and textured foliage, with one or two premium focal flowers, either Proteas, peonies or David Austin roses. Dahlias and Ranunculuses also are becoming very popular. The most-often-requested color palette is deep burgundy and white, ivory or pale blush flowers teamed with delicate Eucalyptus foliage and subtle cottage fillers.

Ingrid Kapel

Florabunda Flowers

Queensland, Australia

My young brides are delightful in their inexperience of what is appropriate for weddings. They usually come to me with a color scheme and ideas they have found on Pinterest. This year they are going with either navy blue or a burgundy shade with a blush of pink. The bridal bouquet is still the main focus in the flowers, and my typical bride wants a free-form bouquet with some drape – but not a cascade. Succulents are still somewhat popular, but they are definitely are on their way out. Event size is usually smaller, with a trend of an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception.

Velvet Branstetter

Knot As It Seems Flowers and Gifts

Moberly, Mo.

Ninety-five percent of our brides today make their first contact with us by email. They typically want to know what services we offer and prices. Because of the many factors and variables involved in determining prices, we try to schedule in-person consultation appointments. Most bridal customers are more concerned with reception décor than personal flowers. Most are really into the “garland” look and vintage style, and many want a greenery or floral wall, but once they get the quote, we often have to discuss other options. Today’s brides are more detailed orientated because of the Internet and social media. Events range from large to small, but most are midrange ($2,500-$5,500), which few other florists in our area like to do.

Darlene Nelson

DLN Floral Creations

Naperville, Ill.