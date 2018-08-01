Question of the month

An understanding of basic biology and botany guides my respect for and care of floral materials. It also influences choices of materials and design if I wish to replicate nature or go “against nature.” An appreciation of architecture encourages me in the use of negative space and also how best to design to suit a particular location. Many of our customers have science backgrounds and appreciate the “nod to the sciences” they witness in our work. We are not just “sticking flowers in a vase.” We help our customers better appreciate what goes into floral designs by educating them, and educating consumers is one way to add value to the floral experience.

Liz Webster Goddard

Friends Gift Shop

University of Alberta Hospitals

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Architecture and the science of balance and symmetry (mathematics, really) have always played an integral role in floral design. We take inspiration from the shapes created, the textures of the materials used, the historical and cultural differences and nuances — so much to draw from! Of course, botany has guided many of us (me, especially) with design. Knowing how a plant grows allows me to better complement and respect the flower as I work with it. Every art and science sends messages to us all the time. The thing is, we have to pay attention and listen to them.

Neville MacKay, CAFA, PFCI

My Mother’s Bloomers

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Math is a central tenet of floral design, especially the proportions and ratios of the Fibonacci sequence, the golden mean and the golden triangle. You see those proportions in nature and other arts and sciences all the time. Intertwined with science, florists use math to create works of art that are aesthetically pleasing, draw people into the works and bring forth emotions. Knowledge of mathematics allows us to create more interesting designs that truly speak to consumers and display the true art of flowers.

Jodi McShan

McShan Florist, Inc.

Dallas, Texas

I studied architecture and psychology in college, and because of that, I apply concepts of structural balance, space, movement and, most important, the client’s individual style. My background in psychology enables me to create floral expressions of my clients’ inner artistic makeup.

Olga Goodman

The Company of Flowers

Valencia, Calif.

Mathematics, physics and engineering, for sure. We defy gravity all the time with the designs we create. Architecture and landscape design also help us create new and exciting designs and enable us to stretch our creative limits. We are able to take many elements from everything we learn or see and incorporate them into what we do.

Darlene Nelson DLN Floral Creations Naperville, Ill.