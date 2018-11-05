Meet Puscina Farm Sisters Mara, Laura and Teresa Cugusi! The first all-organic flower farm in Italy.

These three sisters are also at the heart of the SlowFlowers movement in Italy, which is inspired by Slow Food, Slow Travel and Debra Prinzing’s SlowFlowers movement in the United States.

Puscina Flowers, along with Tommaso Torrini of La Rosa Canina and Sofia Barozzi of I1 Profumo dei Fiori, kicked off Slow Flowers Italy last year with an event to raise awareness of growing, purchasing and designing with locally grown flowers.

