A Rising Tide Lifts all Boats

February marks the second edition of the newly redesigned Florists’ Review magazine. Social media has been buzzing about the new changes, and I’m grateful for the positive support.

Over the next year, we will be working hard to bring you the freshest, most relevant news for your business wrapped in a monthly theme.

This issue focuses on a very specific segment of our industry. Some future issues will be more broadly focused, and others will be more targeted. I’d love to hear your thoughts on our newly themed magazines.

In January, I heard right away that the fonts were too small. We’re working to correct that with this issue and perhaps in the next issue as well.

I need your ideas. If you have an idea for a story, a column or an event, let us know! Make sure your organization sends us press releases, event dates and photos. Florists’ Review wants to be more connected to the flower community than ever.

I also need your support. Please, tell your friends and co-workers about our new look and new content, and encourage them to subscribe. If you love it, please share it!

From growers, suppliers and wholesalers to retail florists, we want to know about your news and success. Feel free to reach our editorial team directly at editors∂floristsreview.com, or contact me directly.

I love this industry, and I want it to succeed and thrive. If we work together to share our success, our failures and our enthusiasm, we will come out stronger and better equipped to take our industry into the next generation.

Florists’ Review‘s mission has always been to increase flower consumption, no matter where the product is grown, sold or distributed. I believe that by sharing the latest thinking among everyone, we help everyone grow. As Hawaiian grower Eric Tanouye’s father so eloquently told him, “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Travis Rigby, publisher

travis∂floristsreview.com