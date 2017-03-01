A few years ago, I was looking out the window of my office across the tops of Douglas fir trees that cover the hillsides of Portland. A thunderstorm was brewing just a few miles away, and I was drawn by the looming darkness.
While watching the storm, I spotted a large bird struggling in the turbulent winds. Wait a minute, I thought to myself; that bird isn’t struggling, it’s playing! I watched in amazement as the bird caught updrafts and flew high up into the air, then spun and twirled as it dropped back down. My spirit soared along with the bird, and I wondered what it must feel like to rise and tumble and dance inside the wind currents. Finally the storm advanced, and the bird went for cover somewhere in the tree canopy, leaving me with only the wonder.
Fast forward to just a few days ago. I was watching a small bird gather twigs and jump quickly back and forth from the ground to the tree busily making its nest.
Then I remembered the bird that was playing in the wind currents, and I thought to myself, If I could fly, would I soar and play in the wind currents celebrating this amazing gift, or would I be so caught up in building a nest that I only thought of flying as a necessity to get work done?
Each of us is given creative gifts. Do we take the time to play with our gifts? Or do we use them only to make a living?
With this in mind, I’m committed to sharing floral designers’ creativity. Yes, we need to make a living by learning new floral techniques, finding new business strategies, seeking trends and understanding our industry, but in order to move the industry forward, we also need the chance to celebrate play, the truest form of creativity.
Swiss psychiatrist and scientist Carl Jung once said, “The creation of something new is not accomplished by the intellect but by the play instinct acting from inner necessity. The creative mind plays with the objects it loves.”