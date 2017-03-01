A few years ago, I was looking out the window of my office across the tops of Douglas fir trees that cover the hillsides of Portland. A thunderstorm was brewing just a few miles away, and I was drawn by the looming darkness.

While watching the storm, I spotted a large bird struggling in the turbulent winds. Wait a minute, I thought to myself; that bird isn’t struggling, it’s playing! I watched in amazement as the bird caught updrafts and flew high up into the air, then spun and twirled as it dropped back down. My spirit soared along with the bird, and I wondered what it must feel like to rise and tumble and dance inside the wind currents. Finally the storm advanced, and the bird went for cover somewhere in the tree canopy, leaving me with only the wonder.

Fast forward to just a few days ago. I was watching a small bird gather twigs and jump quickly back and forth from the ground to the tree busily making its nest.