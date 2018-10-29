Podere La Rocca is an 80-year-old farmhouse, situated amid acres of grapes, pears and wheat.

Close to Montepulciano. Podere La Rocca is owned by second-generation family, Elena Alessio, Federico Alessandra and Marianna Alessandra.

Florists’s Review, Susan Mcleary and Hitomi Gilliam stopped off here for 2 nights as they were visiting Puscina Flower Farm and the town of Montepulciano. It made for the most beautiful setting for relaxing and dinner parties!

Susan and Hitomi created stunning designs through out the property. “When doing floral styling for someone’s home party, it is essential to respond to the space.” says McLeary.

