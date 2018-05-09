When the nuptial venue of a scenic, private Snowmass, Colo., ranch melds seamlessly with lush lavender and white ﬂorals crafted by WH Designs Floral Events, the “PicturePerfect Wedding” has been created. Desiring a country chic garden wedding with a casual and relaxed yet elegant and upscale feel, a Los Angeles-based couple exchanged their vows under a custom-built arbor adorned with Hydrangea, roses, Lisianthus, Southern Smilax and Delphinium. Lining the aisle with a “not to intricate” design of lavender and white rose petals (to compensate for the windy location), William Hattel, AIFD, was able to frame the picturesque private lake and breathtaking Elk Mountains.

With the bride’s request for a cascading bouquet, William created traditional-inspired bouquets for the bridal party that were a bit loose, with touches of lavender, caspia and fully open roses in place of peonies. The ﬂowers to wear comprised the fresh locally grown lavender and “silver” spray roses, to keep everything delicate and loose.

“The bride was very easy to work with,” William says. “I was able to do my own thing as long as I incorporated fresh lavender and stuck with her desired color palate.”

The day was made complete with the reception held under a clear-top tent that allowed everyone to enjoy the evening under the mountain stars. William and staﬀ covered rustic wooden farm tables with touches of lace and lined with Southern Smilax garlands intertwined around wooden boxes ﬁlled with Hydrangea, roses, dusty miller, purple kale, purple stock and “silver” spray roses.

“This bride was right on trend with her choice of a violet color palate, wooden elements instead of birch, and locally grown lavender,” William observes. “It all came together perfectly.”