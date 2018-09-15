Petal Passion and Panache

The simplicity and elegance of these complementary pieces can transform wedding and special-occasion attire to another level thanks to textural and detailed elements that delight the eyes. Here, noted floral designer Susan McLeary, owner of Passionflower in Ann Arbor, Mich., explains how to take an ordinary headband and convert it into a rich and sophisticated organic tiara along with a matching boutonnière. From father-daughter dance attire to bridesmaid and groomsmen pairing, this combination promises to inspire the “want list” for future special occasions.

Step 1

Prepare all of the floral materials by trimming them to size and removing any sepals to create a flush gluing surface.

Step 2

Apply a fine layer of liquid adhesive to the headband.

TIP: Apply glue to a few inches of the headband at a time, and allow it to stand for a few seconds to get tacky.

Step 3

Add floral materials, one at a time, starting at one end of the headband. Apply glue to each botanical before pressing it into place on the headband. Start with the tapered and smaller materials, and place larger florals as you work your way to the center of the headband.

TIP: Trim the “shaft” of the Stephanotis blooms so you can tuck them fully into the design.

Step 4

Glue unopened Stephanotis buds into the centers of the Stephanotis blooms.

Step 5

Allow the piece to rest for about 25 minutes to let the glue set.