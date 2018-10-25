Parties & Events

“The men are in tuxes, the women are in gowns, but it’s just not a party without the flowers!” – Audrey Hepburn

This issue promises our readers something pretty special: lush parties and events – the kinds of parties we all want to be invited to! These are the fun, creative, colorful events that stretch the imagination with innovative themes, incredible venues and sparkling guests. Not only are these glittering events ones we want to attend, they’re also ones for which we want to create the wonderful flower arrangements.

I have to tell you, researching this topic was great fun as we reached out to some of the best in the industry to share details with us about the imaginative floral décor for the birthday parties, corporate parties and other celebrations where price was no limit and flowers were the center of attention. (OK, a few guests, too.)

As our team started to put together this issue, we thought about all of the wonderful places flowers are used to celebrate life’s passages. Celebrity affairs always come to mind – award galas, celebrity parties and even baby parties are becoming huge floral events. These events often inform and create trends for parties and events in our markets.

We also know flowers are becoming a bigger part of everyone’s celebrations, from family gatherings to life’s landmarks like quinceañeras and bar / bat mitzvahs.

Our main feature, “Inspirational Parties and Events”, showcases some truly spectacular – and high dollar – floral décor, with the goal of revitalizing your creative spirit and presenting you with design ideas that, regardless your customer base, you can study, adapt and draw inspiration from for any clients’ events, no matter how large or small. In addition, we present applications of “The American Floral Trends Forecast” for parties and events, as we did with weddings, in our April issue, and Christmas, in our July issue. And if large parties and events are not your “thing,” columnist Alison Ellis has some thoughts for you, as well.

Parties are an important part of our lives. They celebrate our successes, life’s passages, special events and even a weekend with friends. What they also share is the use of flowers to add joy at our tables and to our lives.

Florists are the lucky people who get to bring this joy to the lives of our customers. Don’t you love the smiles on your customers’ faces when you bring them flowers? It’s one of the many happy times we get to share with our customers – for which they are truly grateful for our services.

It’s exciting to see people embrace flowers as a form of celebration. Audrey Hepburn was right when she said, “It’s just not a party without the flowers!”