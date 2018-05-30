NL: 10,000+ roses decorate ‘Shop for a Week’

The popular Shop for a Week concept which is under the artistic direction of master florists Ueli Signer and Florian Seyd opened their temporary shop on Friday the 25th of May. The 20th edition is realized in close co-operation with Aleia Roses, Spanish grower of the famous Red Naomi! roses. The floral designers are well known under the name The Wunderkammer and gave their new exhibition and shop the theme ‘A Rose is a Rose is a Rose’. In the canal house of design house Lensvelt, on the Herengracht 178 in Amsterdam, one can enjoy the beauty of the rose until the 3rd of June. Rose experience For the 20th edition The Wunderkammer creates a special experience. The Shop for a Week – Rose is a Rose is a Rose is an artistic creation where the visitor can wander and marvel, in an impressive setting of more than 10,000 beautiful roses. Visitors can get lost between these roses, breathing them in, feeling them and enjoying them to the maximum. Two Rooms, two experiences The Shop for a Week is spread out over different rooms. In the first room, the feeling is clean and modern. The floor disappears under a field of Aleia roses the visitor can walk through. In a few branched-out paths there are decorated tables. In the second room, a rich and warm decoration is set up that matches the 17th-century ceiling. A large dining table, designed by Ueli Signer, will be richly covered as a 17th century still life: with a combination of art, objects and an abundance of Aleia roses. Ueli Signer has created many new objects for this shop, which are combined with a collection of special plants. Address: Herengracht 178, 1016 BR, Amsterdam, the Netherlands from 11:00 until 18:00 hrs. Free entry. For more information:

