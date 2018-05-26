Mystery of Meghan’s flower girl’s missing floral hairband and bouquet has been solved

Group shot: The family snap with Meghan centre stage. Photo: Getty Images The degree of analysis of every aspect of the Royal wedding has not waned a week after the event. Following the release of the official photos of the bridal party, every minute detail was analysed, and everyone was asking the same question – why did one of the flower girls not have a floral headband or bouquet? In the photos, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, two of the flower girls – Florence Van Cutsem and IVy Mulroney – are seen sharing a bouquet. Ivy (4) is also the only flower girl who does not have a floral head band. This official wedding photograph released by Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shows them in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski/PA Wire However, the explanation is simple – Ivy was tasked with handing her flowers to Meghan before she entered the church. She also sported a slightly different hairstyle to the other girls, with some of her hair pulled back,which necessitated her wearing flowers at the back of her hair rather than the top. The Duchess of Cambridge (front) arrives with the bridesmaids at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire I think we can all agree that flowers or no flowers, Ivy was pretty as a picture.

