Mums Will Rise in the Rose City Again

By Jon Bell

On one November weekend every year since 2014, ﬂoral designers from around the Paciﬁc Northwest have transformed Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland, Ore., into an extravagant and exotic wonderland of chrysanthemums.

Their ﬂoral designs have colored the popular garden’s passageways with ﬁerce dragons and tranquil moons, gazing cranes and outlandish spray-mum-covered mannequins.

They’ll do it again this November, when the annual “Ninth Moon Floral Design Showcase” returns to the garden Nov. 2-4. The event, presented by Lan Su Chinese Garden and Floral Design Institute, coincides with “Mumvember,” the garden’s annual celebration of the chrysanthemum. It showcases 25 ﬂoral designers from around the region, each of who conjures up a display incorporating chrysanthemums for a juried show.

This year’s showcase will also include three featured designers, who will be giving demonstrations throughout the weekend. They are Greg Lum, AIFD, EMC; Jeanne Ha, AIFD; and Lily Chan, AIFD, EMC. “This show is such a great event, having a ﬂoral design competition and program inside the beautiful Lan Su Chinese Garden,” says Greg, a San Francisco designer who owns Flowers Indeed! and who has participated in the showcase since it started.

“The crisp fall weather in Portland adds to that special feeling of seeing all the beautiful mums in bloom. It is great seeing all the people coming into the gardens and walking from one ornate Chinese pavilion to the next. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jeanne Ha, a native of Seoul, South Korea, and another of the featured designers, is the owner of Park Florist, one of the oldest ﬂower shops in Washington, D.C. Her approach to ﬂoral design incorporates elements of ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of ﬂower arranging. The third featured designer for this year’s showcase, Lily Chan, is an avid ﬂoral artist who takes inspiration from nature and unique buildings.

Together, the three featured ﬂoral designers have also compiled a book of inspirational ﬂoral creations from prominent Asian designers. Titled Asian Allure (see cover below), the book will make its debut at the Ninth Moon showcase, including at a special signing with the authors.

In addition to the juried show, there will also be “People’s Choice” awards, which will give visitors to the event a chance to vote on their favorite design. Last year, more than 1,600 people attended the showcase; 1,125 of them cast votes.

This year’s showcase will kick oﬀ with a premiere evening on Friday, Nov. 2. Visitors will have an early view of the ﬂoral designs while sipping sparkling wine, listening to live music and strolling Lan Su Chinese Garden after hours. The ﬂoral designs will be on display for visitors throughout the weekend, as will more than 750 potted chrysanthemums that the garden brings in for the “Mumvember” celebration. n

WHAT: An annual floral design exhibit and juried floral show that spotlights the beauty and significance of chrysanthemums.

WHO: Presented by Lan Sun Chinese Garden and Floral Design Institute, this year’s event features 25 floral designers, including three featured designers: Greg Lum, AIFD, EMC (below, left); Jeanne Ha, AIFD (below, center); and Lily Chan, AIFD, EMC (below right).

WHEN: Nov. 2-4, 2018

WHERE: Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland, Ore.

MORE INFO: lansugarden.org