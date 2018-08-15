Monotone and Multitextral

Monochromatic is the preferred color harmony of renowned floral and event designer, Ian Prosser, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, NDSF. “That’s who I am,” he says.

With this hand-tied vase-drop design, Ian created a color scheme based on the hue of the Anthuriums, which have both pink and peach casts in their coloring. Pairing a similarly colored variety of garden roses with the Anthuriums, Ian then colored an assortment of foliages, as well as a clear cylinder vase, to create this monochromatic color harmony, which is a blend of pinkypeaches and peachy-pinks.

With such a monotone palette, it is important to select botanicals in a range of forms and textures, which are accentuated when all materials are a singular “note.”

Step 1

Paint the outside of a clear glass cylinder vase with Tiger Lily Just for Flowers (it works on hard goods, too). After that dries, spray the vase with überfrost. This combination will give the clear glass container a translucent color-frosted finish.

Step 2

Color fresh foliages, of varying shapes and textures, by first spraying them lightly with flat white paint. Let dry, and follow with a coat of either Osiana Peach or Pink Petunia Just for Flowers transparent flower dye. After the color spray dries, spray the foliages with überfrost to give them a matte frost finish.

Step 3

Arrange the flowers and colored foliages into a handtied bouquet, place the bouquet into the color-frosted vase, and set the vase on a LED light base.