Molecular Flor-ology

Inspired by molecular structures, floral artist Arthur Williams, AIFD, EMC, owner of Babylon Floral Design in Denver, Colo., created a fruit-and-vegetable armature with wood skewers and toothpicks. The innovative creation serves a dual purpose: as an armature through which to arrange the floral materials and as a clever way to incorporate produce into the composition.“The beauty of these structures,” Arthur says, “is that you can design inside and outside the container and go either minimalistic and graphic, highlighting the structure, or simply fill in the negative space to create modern garden style.”

Step 1

Create an armature by connecting various sizes and colors of apples and potatoes at varying angles to resemble a molecular structure. Start creating the armature on a table or counter, and then place it atop the opening of the container and continue assembling it there. This will prevent you from having to move it when it is complete.

Step 2

Arrange flowers into the bowl, through the armature, continuing until you have created the shape and volume you desire. Insert some stems of round botanicals, like Craspedia and Scabiosa pods, into the potatoes and apples, to continue building the molecular structure. Finish by artfully wending stems of lily grass throughout the design to add rhythm and movement.