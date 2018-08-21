Modern Wreath

A twist on the traditional wreath form, this suspended crescent is a mix of modern art and 1970s chic. “It speaks to the minimalist, the millennial, the modern art lover, and perhaps to the traditionalist looking for a twist,” describes designer Stacey Carlton, AIFD, of The Flora Culturist in Chicago, Ill. Not only an accent for homes, this design can be adapted as a focal piece all its own, an accompaniment to existing art or part of a larger-scale design. Stacey suggests experimenting with different materials to create your own eclectic combinations to appeal to your clients. Tillandsia plants offer long-lasting beauty and an easy-care routine, so this design is ideal for low-maintenance environments.



Step 1

Cut a length of yarn to create the hanger for the design. Thread the yarn through the brass tube, and secure with a double knot. Trim excess, and conceal the knot inside the brass tube.



Step 2

Cut 10 to 15 equal lengths of yarn to create fringe. Fold each yarn length in half, and loop around the brass tube. Pull the ends through the loop until snug. Repeat, and space yarn equal distances across the brass tube.



Step 3

Starting with the largest branches, determine the shape of the design. Connect two large branches with paper-covered wire at a minimum of two points.



Step 4

Layer additional branches to echo the desired shape. Secure each branch with paper-covered wire, taking care to conceal binding points.



Step 5

Add Magnolia branches. Secure with paper-covered wire.



Step 6

Wrap and twist paper-covered wire carefully around the Tillandsia bulbosa and Tillandsia xerographica, leaving tails. Attach Tillandsia to the branch armature, being mindful of weight distribution.



Step 7

Add ringneck pheasant feathers and attach with paper-covered wire.



Step 8

Create tufts of Tillandsia usneoides, thread paper-covered wire through each tuft, and secure with a twist while leaving tails. Fill gaps surrounding the large Tillandsia. Secure tails to armature.



Step 9

Turn armature over so the back is facing up. Thread a few zip ties through the armature.



Step 10

Lay the brass tube covered with yarn fringe on the armature, and secure the two pieces together by securing the zip ties. Trim excess plastic from zip ties.



Step 11

Hang the design. Trim yarn fringe to the desired length and shape.



Step 12

Instruct clients to remove the Tillandsias and submerge in water for a few hours once a week during warm seasons and once or twice a month during cold seasons. They can then reattach the Tillandsias to the design after soaking.