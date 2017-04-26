A 50-year floral industry veteran who has made a lasting mark in both design and special events has received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan Floral Association.

Alice Waterous, AIFD, CF, PFCI, received the honor at this year’s Great Lakes Floral Expo. The awards ceremony played tribute to her long career, which includes experience owning a flower shop and creating a special events company.

Waterous also serves on the MFA board of directors and is a former president of that group. In addition, she is the immediate past chair of the Michigan Floral Foundation.

“Alice dedicates a massive amount of time and energy each and everyday to our Association and always gives 110 percent,” Crittenden said. “She is simply one of the best.”

In addition, she is a part-time designer at Nordlie’s in Grandville, Michigan, and does freelance work for holiday homes, museums, and other shops. Her new business is Alice’s Christmas Elves, through which she’ll lease holiday decor to corporate clients.

MFA also honored Ty Dudley, MFA of Armellini Industries with its 2017 National Service Award for outstanding service to the floral industry.

Dudley began his career in 1974 when he managed A. Rasmussen & Son Wholesale Florist. He spent three years in Louisville, Kentucky, and eight years in Indianapolis, Indiana, managing Hill Floral Products. He has also served as the president of the Kentucky State Florists Association.

After 17 years working from home and the road visiting his wholesale customers for Armellini Express Lines, he is now in the corporate office in Florida.

