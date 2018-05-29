Memorial Day volunteers leave roses at thousands of Presidio graves

A red rose is seen on a grave during a Memorial Day ceremony in San Francisco, Calif. on Monday, May 28, 2018. (KGO-TV) SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Thousands of spectators are attending Memorial Day ceremonies at San Francisco’s Presidio on Monday. FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area Volunteers fanned out across the National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans in a unique way. “We’re going to drop 26,000 red roses on every headstone,” said Daniel Negron from Recology Sunset Scavenger. Recology Sunset Scavenger employees organized the event, which was inspired by a similar gesture at Arlington National Cemetery. RELATED: World’s oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday Many of the employee volunteers are veterans themselves, but anyone was invited to help. “It’s the ultimate sacrifice, it’s humbling to be here,” said U.S. Navy Reservist Boyd McGowen. By 10 a.m., each grave had a rose. All of the flowers were donated by Recology. Click here for more videos and stories about Memorial Day.

