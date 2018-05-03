Mayesh Design Star: Hand-Tied Bouquet

For the month of May, Kaylee Young demonstrates how she designs a hand-tied bridal bouquet, featuring flowers from Holex, that has a flowing round shape, filled with interesting textures and beautiful color. Kaylee places flowers at different depths to add dimension then finishes the bouquet by cutting the stems very short and adding some gorgeous silk ribbon. Featured flowers: lilac, Fritillaria persica, Fritillaria meleagris, Dutch ranunculus, sweet peas, Cappucino roses, spirea, butterfly ranunculus. Note: the Japanese spirea is not available now, but we do have spirea sourced from Oregon. Butterfly ranunculus also went out of season. For more details & pictures: https://www.mayesh.com/mds-hand-tied-… Host: Kaylee Young, Flourish by Kay http://www.flourishbykay.com/ Flower Sponsor: Holex Videography: Logan Martin, Talewind Visuals Photographer: Maria Lamb Photography

