May Full Moon: What is The Flower Moon and When to See It?

This is a modal window. No compatible source was found for this media. The first and only full moon in May will finally make its appearance in the U.S. on May 29, and it is known as the Flower Moon. The Flower Moon was given its name for the first month of spring when flowers bloom, according to The Old Farmers Almanac . Flowers like violets, sundrops, indigo, lupine and bluebells are just some of the popular spring flowers that grow this month, according to Inverse . “We use Full Moon names that were used during Native American and Colonial times to help track the seasons. Depending on the tribe, May’s Full Moon was called the Full Flower Moon as well as Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon, and Corn Planting Moon,” the almanac states. “The May Moon marked a time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough for safely bearing young, a near end to late frosts, and plants in bloom.” The Flower Moon will reach its fullest phase on May 29 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern, according to the almanac. Despite the moon phase being at its fullest during that time, the best time for views of the Flower moon will be when it rises at 8:22 p.m. Eastern. Other names the flower moon has been called include the Milk Moon, Corn planting moon, or the Mother’s moon because of all the new opportunities that sprout during the month of May, according to TimeandDate.com . “During May cows, goats, and sheep enjoy sprouting weeds, grasses, and herbs in the pastures and produce lots of rich milk, full of vitamins,” the almanac states. According to the almanac, the moon phase will also provide the best time for fishing and growing above ground crops. The best time to go fishing, according to the almanac, is when the wind is coming from the West and one hour before or after the high or low tide. If you happen to miss this month’s flower moon, the next flower moon will rise again on May 18, 2019, at 5:11 p.m Eastern. The next full moon is set for June 28 and is known as the Full Strawberry Moon , which got its name because June is the best month for strawberries to ripen. The Strawberry Moon is set to rise at 12:54 a.m. Eastern.

