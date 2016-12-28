Marketing Concept: Marketing Concept: Hiring a PR Firm

How a top Portland floral designer and businesswoman uses the services of a publicist to propel her business.

by Jane DeMarco

I was once a guest at an elegant outdoor wedding reception, overlooking the Willamette River, in Portland, Ore. I could barely focus on the bride, the view and even the divine food because the flowers were so gobsmackingly amazing. In all variations of white, they dripped from the peach-tinted chiffon tent ceiling, climbed every available tent pole, tumbled out of tall vases on dining tables and lighted the way down to the river, in case you got lost looking for the bathroom.

“Kim Foren, Geranium Lake Flowers,” I was told by the wedding planner when I asked who did the flowers. “She’s a floral genius and super lovely to work with.”

Since then, Kim’s name and style have been associated with some of Portland’s biggest fundraising events and most glamorous weddings, have bedecked the insides of homes for the holidays, and have appeared on every local TV station and in every regional newspaper and magazine. Not only a floral pistil but a business pistol too? I set off to find out more.

creative yin and business yang: a perfect balance

Geranium Lake Flowers is located on the ground floor of “Big Pink,” Portland’s tallest building. The 5,000 square-foot facility is a huge workshop and a store where customers drop in and pick up or order flowers. Central to the store are racks of glass vases and containers forming a twinkling backdrop and communicating that Geranium Lake Flowers does seriously large parties. An area of low-slung white leather sofas beckons future brides and event organizers. Flat-screen TVs roll images of sparkling events and bodacious bouquets.

Kim arrives; blonde, blue-eyed, beautiful and with no floral foam under her fingernails. She explains that she is wired for both art and business, being the daughter of a highly creative mother and a dad who was an IRS expert. She says that she understood, early in life, that if you don’t make money in business, you are done. She strives hard to cultivate both her creative side and understand where her business is financially.

“I’m a good floral designer, but there are lots of great floral designers in Portland,” Kim confides. “With every client, though, I return to my core value of caring for people. When you look after people for whom you are creating, they return, and they tell others. I’ve been doing this for 22 years, and I’m very much connected to my community.”

Agreeing with her, I suggest that other local florists also are customer and community focused. “Well, success in the floral business is also just as much about numbers and finances, and that is not sexy work. I am strategic in the work I pursue, and I manage costs really well. I buy direct and in bulk whenever I can, and I work hard to get the best prices. I buy locally and in season from flower farmers.”

the bigger picture: going above and beyond



Kim and I look at images of a recent fundraising event she staged for a local university, where Jay Leno was the keynote speaker. When Kim interviewed for this job, she set-designed the expo-sized room, sharing carpet and drape samples and doing a mock-up, not only of the flowers but also of the chairs, linens and dishes.

“I went in with the phone numbers of owners of classic cars, a Leno love, telling the organizers that I could deliver cars to their event, too,” Kim informs. “With budgets tight, anything you can do to save a client money and time and to make his or her event memorable is important.”

Kim landed the job, which took 20 staff and two days to build 160 centerpieces, create freestanding floral art, cover concrete floors with carpet, hide ugly with fabric and set beautiful place setting for 1,600 event attendees.

marketing genius: bartering for publicity services

More than one-third of Kim’s business is large events, and she expects this to grow. “It’s creative work, and it is rewarding community-wise,” she relates. “I’m doing a wine-centered event for 1,000 people that will raise $3 million for charity.”

I nod approvingly, but how, I ask, has she landed this kind of big business? “A publicist,” she answers. “I worked with a local publicist for 19 years who got me on local TV stations and in regional newspapers and magazines, and because of that, my business and reputation grew exponentially.”

With eyebrows raised, I suggest that publicists are not a usual staffing component of floral shops and wondered how she could afford this. “I trade some and pay some,” Kim explains. “Everyone loves flowers or needs décor for an event, so I trade my products and services for the publicist’s services.” She went on to explain that when her local publicist retired, she secured the expert service of a national publicist, using the same barter approach.

“My new publicist has gotten me some really cool gigs. I was on the Today show as the featured Valentine’s Day floral expert. I’ve done flowers for parties at Robert De Niro’s home in New York City, and I get called on to create floral works for openings at East Coast museums”.

Intrigued by the barter concept, I ask Kim if she secures other services this way, to be told that her back-end business advice is provided by a flower-loving CPA firm. With clear-eyed seriousness Kim states, “Success in any business is rooted in getting the best professional help, trusting them and doing what they say.”

With a major in fine art and a passion for everything cultural, Kim explains that she will trade her services for anything that helps her to be a cultural attaché to her fair city. “I trade for season tickets to the symphony and theater. I take my clients to fundraising events where my table was bought with cash/trade. Trade is the only way I can afford the expertise and the exposure that my business requires and the experiences which fuel my creative side. I trade for everything!”