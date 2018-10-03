Local Tropical Foliage: Trend of the Future

When challenged to showcase the beauty, uniqueness and forward trend of locally grown tropical greenery by the Floral Greens Farmers of Florida (FGFF), a light bulb went oﬀ in the creative mind of Brooke Raulerson, AIFD, owner of Revelation Design in Fernandina Beach, Fla. By creating a luxury wedding photo shoot, set at the massive glassed-in venue of The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch in Callahan, Fla., the bold dark green foliages were the perfect complement to the handcrafted wood décor created from timber harvest on the property. Beautiful thick mixed greenery garlands gracefully tumbled down the staircases while waterfalls of diﬀerent varieties of Rumohra (leatherleaf fern) adorned crystal chandeliers hanging 32 feet above ring-shaped guest tables. Cascading foliages of diverse forms and textures designed to encircle the open centers of the tables, draped with linens from BBJ Linen, allowed guests to enjoy the arrangements both in front of them and around the tables.

The bride, carrying a hand-tied bouquet of Calathea, Adiantum (maidenhair fern), Nephrolepis (sword fern), Asparagus (plumosa fern), Ligustrum (privet), Aspidistra (cast-iron leaf) and Monstera (split-leaf philodendron) with accents of white roses from Royal Flowers and white Phalaenopsis (moth orchids), was framed by an acrylic wedding arch from Adagio Weddings, creating the illusion of ﬂoating foliage. The transparency of the acrylic provided the guests with an unobstructed view of the sprawling working ranch, beautiful ponds, lush grass and grazing cattle. “The best part was that The Barn’s clients where invited to a dinner after the photo shoot, and people got to enjoy what we had done,” Raulerson shared.